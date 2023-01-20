Pumas UNAM terminates Dani Alves contract

Alves was arrested in Barcelona on Saturday (AEDT) after it was alleged he sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub bathroom.

The 39-year-old, who became the oldest player to feature in a FIFA World Cup match for Brazil when he played against Cameroon in Qatar last month, has denied assaulting the woman.

According to widespread reports, Alves, who has also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla, gave a statement to the Mossos d'Esquadra police force before the public prosecutor's office requested that he should be detained and not granted bail.

Spanish news reported how that application, plus a private prosecution brought by the woman who made the allegation, would be put to the investigating judge to determine whether Alves is kept in prison while investigations continue.

Subsequently, Pumas confirmed on Sunday (AEDT), via a short statement on its website and a media briefing from club president Leopoldo Silva, that it had terminated Alves's contract.

Alves joined Mexican side Pumas in 2022 after his second spell at Barca came to an end.