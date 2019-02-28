Puma strikes mega kit deal with Manchester City

The much-rumoured collaboration between the reigning Premier League champion and the German sportswear giant is reported to be worth £650million over the course of 10 years.

The annual figure eclipses the £20m per season Nike currently pay City and makes it the second-biggest in Premier League history behind Manchester United's annual £75m partnership with Adidas.

City's sister clubs Melbourne City FC, Girona, Club Atletico Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu will all wear Puma kits.

“PUMA’s partnership with City Football Group is the largest deal that we have ever done - both in scope and ambition,” PUMA CEO Bjorn Gulden said.

“We are very excited to partner with City Football Group, whose success, ambition and drive for innovation has seen them setting new standards, on and off the field. We want to maximise on-field performance as well as football culture, in areas such as music, gaming and fashion to connect and inspire the fanbase of each team.”

Major League Soccer's league-wide deal with Adidas means New York City is not included, nor is J-League side Yokohama F. Marinos, where City football group is a minority shareholder.

"This announcement marks the start of an exciting new chapter for City Football Group," Ferran Soriano, City Football Group chief executive, said.

"Our relationship with Puma, covering five City Football Group clubs across four continents, will reset the model for sports partnerships on a truly global scale whilst being locally relevant and authentic for fans around the world.

"Puma share our vision for challenging expectations, and we are looking forward to what we believe will be a ground-breaking partnership."

Long-serving City stars Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero already have boot deals with Puma and have been involved in the online roll-out of the partnership.

The deal begins in City's 125th anniversary season and Puma will produce a commemorative kit to be worn in one match of the 2019-2020 campaign.