Pulisic 'not panicked' by USA form ahead of World Cup

In the USA's final warm-up games for Qatar 2022, a poor 2-0 loss to Japan in Dusseldorf was followed by a limp goalless draw with Saudi Arabia in Murcia on Wednesday (AEST).

It means Gregg Berhalter's side will go into the finals with just one victory in its past five matches.

With Gio Reyna also suffering an injury scare against Saudi Arabia, this was not a successful camp for the United States.

But captain Pulisic pushed back on concerns around the team's performances, even if he acknowledged the need for improvement in the final third.

"We had a pretty good first half," the Chelsea forward said. "I think we had a couple of half-chances where we created some things.

"But I felt like we lost it a bit at the start of the second half, and they got a little bit of rhythm. We have to do more to figure out what we are going to do to create chances at the end of the day.

"There are definitely some positives to take from the game, and a clean sheet is always good. I'm not panicked at all.

"We have a fresh slate going into the World Cup, and we're going to give it everything that we have."

The USA play Wales, England and Iran in Group B in Qatar.