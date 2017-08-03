PSG signs Neymar in world-record $A331m deal

WATCH PSG unveil Neymar LIVE an EXCLUSIVE on beIN 3, Sunday from 12.55am AEST

Paris Saint-Germain has completed an incredible world-record move to sign Barcelona forward Neymar for $A331million.

Paris Saint-Germain is very happy to announce the arrival of Neymar Jr ➡ https://t.co/lKFj4qPDYA #BemvindoNeymarJR 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/rSvlBiKX6D — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 3, 2017

Neymar has signed a five-year deal in the French capital that will reportedly net him a salary of $A44m annually.

VIDEO: What you could buy for one Neymar

PSG had teased the official announcement with this tweet earlier in the morning:

Barcelona had earlier announced it accepted the payment of Neymar's release clause, with the caveat that it would be urging UEFA to investigate the deal.

FC Barcelona communiqué on Neymar Jr https://t.co/G87wtAhVxe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 3, 2017

The club released a statement which read: "This afternoon, legal representatives of Neymar presented themselves at the club offices and have completed, in the name of the player, the payment of €222m as compensation for the unilateral termination of the contract that bound both parties.

"At the same time, the club will pass the details of the operation to UEFA in order that they can address the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case."

The 25 -year-old joined Barca from Brazilian Serie A club Santos in 2013. His Camp Nou unveiling attracted 56,000 fans - a record for a Brazilian player.

He quickly established a lethal combination with fellow South American Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, whose arrival in 2014 let to the establishment of the vaunted 'MSN' forward line.

Barcelona won the treble in 2014-2015, with Neymar contributing 39 goals from 51 matches across all competitions.

Amid the tide of speculation surrounding his move to PSG, the Brazilian was said to be frustrated at his role as a bit-part of the attacking trio, for which Messi is still the focal point.

As the ink dried on Neymar's move, the Argentian posted a reactionary update to his own Twitter profile:

Attention will quickly turn to Neymar's replacement, with Barca reportedly eyeing deals for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe or Juventus star Paulo Dybala.