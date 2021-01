PSG defender Dagba tests positive for COVID-19

Dagba has started both PSG games under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, but the defender will not play no part against Andre Villas-Boas's side at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

The Ligue 1 champion confirmed that Dagba had contracted COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

Fellow defender Thilo Kehrer and Rafinha have also tested positive for the virus since PSG returned to training this month.

Moise Kean, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia were on target as PSG secured a first win of the Pochettino era on Sunday (AEDT), beating Brest 3-0 in Ligue 1.