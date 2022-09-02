PSG and Serie A quartet fined by UEFA

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Ligue 1 champion was one of eight clubs served with financial fair play penalties, with Roma, AC Milan, Monaco, Besiktas, Inter Milan, Juventus and Marseille the others affected.

UEFA said its Club Financial Control Body analysed the financial years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 for clubs that competed in its European competitions last season, with special measures applied for 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic's impact on football.

PSG has invested heavily in star players including the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma, while retaining the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in its ranks.

It must pay €10 million ($14.5 million), with the remainder of its punishment suspended for now, payable only if they fail to meet future targets.

Given the wealth of PSG's Qatari owner, questions will be asked about how significantly any such fine might affect the French giant.

Italian club Roma was served with a €35 million ($50.8 million) fine, but similarly to the PSG case, only €5 million ($7.3 million) of that is unconditional. It will avoid paying the rest if it meets UEFA requirements in future. Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, won last season's UEFA Europa Conference League.

Its Serie A rivals Inter, Juventus and Milan were hit with €26 million ($38.7 million), €23 million ($33.4 million) and €15 million ($21.8 million) punishments, but must pay only €4 million ($5.8 million), €3.5 million ($5.1 million)and €2 million ($2.9 million) initially.

Turkish outfit Besiktas was fined €4 million (5.8 million), but will pay €600,000 ($870,400) for now, while PSG's domestic opponents Marseille and Monaco were each penalised €2 million (2.9 million), required to pay just €300,000 ($432,200) if they toe the line.

Those settlement agreements will span three or four years. Inter and Roma requested four-year terms, while all other clubs elected for three years.

UEFA said the clubs would "undertake to reach intermediate annual targets, and to the application of conditional financial and sporting measures should these targets not be met".

It added that 19 further clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Sevilla, Lazio, Napoli and West Ham United, fulfilled the break-even requirement only "thanks to the application of the COVID-19 emergency measures and/or because they benefited from historical positive break-even results".

UEFA said these clubs would be "further asked for additional financial information and will be monitored closely in the upcoming period".