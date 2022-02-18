Postecoglou tells Celtic stars not to dwell on loss

The Scottish Premiership leader lost 3-1 at Celtic Park in the first leg of its play-off tie against the champion of Norway.

Runar Espejord scored after just five minutes and 58 seconds to stun a packed home crowd in Glasgow, with Amahl Pellegrino making it 2-0 early in the second half from close range.

Daizen Maeda headed in a lifeline for Celtic only for Hugo Vetlesen's deflected strike to beat Joe Hart barely two minutes later and put Bodo/Glimt in control of the tie.

Yet Postecoglou, who saw his side manage only six shots on target despite nearly 63 per cent of the ball, does not believe a comeback is beyond Celtic's means.

"Obviously it's not the outcome we wanted and from our perspective, we weren't able to reach the levels we were hoping to," he said. "We controlled the game for the most part, but obviously they got their goals and they were pretty clinical in the way they counter-attacked against us, and we lacked a little bit of quality in the front third ourselves, although we did have our chances, so we paid that price.

"It was disappointing because we got ourselves back into the game, and we were controlling the game at that time – I think they probably had two chances in the second half.

"The second one's deflected and gone in, but you've got to take those hits and from our perspective, it's about making sure we dust ourselves off and go again tomorrow.

"You could sit here and feel sorry for yourself, or realise that there's still another game to go, and we can turn it around. That's the reality of it."

The return leg takes place next Friday (AEDT).