Pogba's brother Mathias released from prison after extortion charge

Lawyer Yassine Bouzrou confirmed to BFMTV his client left Maison d'arret de Villepinte.

Mathias was detained for three months after being charged over the alleged extortion of the Juventus and France midfielder.

An investigation was opened in August into allegations Paul was the target of an extortion plot by his brother and childhood friends demanding a sum of €13million ($A20.6m).

Mathias, who was denied bail 12 days after his initial sentencing, threatened to share "explosive revelations" in a video posted on social media.

The 32-year-old denied taking part in extortion attempts against his brother.

BFMTV said Mathias was placed under judicial supervision and was prohibited from contacting Paul, his mother and others involved in the case.