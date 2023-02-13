Pires reveals Zidane wanted France job

It appeared Zidane might get his privately held wish when Didier Deschamps hesitated over his future after France lost the World Cup final to Argentina in December.

But Deschamps subsequently signed up for another term as boss of Les Bleus, agreeing to stay in the job he has held since 2012 through to the 2026 World Cup.

There have been suggestions Zidane, who has not coached since his second spell as Real Madrid boss ended after the 2020-2021 season, might be in the frame to lead Brazil, who are looking for a new coach after Tite stepped down.

Pires, having spoken to Zidane, said: "What he wanted was the France team. Well, we know it will not be possible since Didier is going again for four years.

"Now he has to change direction a little bit, by going to a club. Of course, there aren't many clubs that can afford Zizou."

Turning to Zidane's thoughts about Brazil, Pires said: "I say what I feel: Brazil, no. Because there is the language, and he wants to understand what is happening when things are not going well.

"For that, you have to speak Portuguese well. Brazil was not topical for him."

Pires was a long-time France team-mate of Zidane, winning the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 titles together.

Zidane's successor at Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has been strongly linked with Brazil in recent days, with speculation he could move to the Selecao at the end of the season.

That would create a possibly enticing opening at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Zidane would also be a likely candidate at Juventus, another former club from his playing days, should Massimiliano Allegri's tenure come to an end in Turin.

He could even be a candidate if an opportunity arises at Paris Saint-Germain, although having been born in Marseille he has previously indicated the PSG job may not be for him, given the fierce rivalry between the Parisians and OM.