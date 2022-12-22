Pele in hospital over Christmas as cancer advances

Pele's cancer has advanced and the Brazil great will spend Christmas in hospital.

The three-time World Cup winner has spent the past three weeks in the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo.

Pele has had colon cancer since 2021 and had a tumour removed in September of that year.

He has been undergoing regular treatment and a report from the hospital on Wednesday stated that he needs additional care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions.

The 82-year-old will be in hospital for Christmas, his daughter Kely Nascimento revealed on social media.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: "Our Christmas at home has been suspended.

"We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us.

"Your love for him, his stories and his prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone."

The hospital's report stated: "Edson Arantes do Nascimento [Pele] presents progression of the oncological disease and requires greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions.

"The patient remains hospitalised in a common room, under the necessary care of the medical team."