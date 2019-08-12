Partizan cops two-match stadium ban for racism

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) announced the sanction on Monday, along with a €24,250 fine for the throwing of objects and fireworks and the blocking of stairways.

It means Partizan must play their next two home matches in UEFA competition behind closed doors.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv have been issued a partial stadium ban due to the racist behaviour of supporters in their Europa League qualifier against Strasbourg in Bulgaria on August 8.

The CEDB has ordered the club to close the Tribuna Sportclub sector for the next UEFA competition match at Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1926 Stadium.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Basaksehir defender Aurelien Chedjou has been banned for two games for directing abusive language at a match official in a Champions League qualifier against Olympiacos.

Head coach Buruk Okan has been suspended for one match "for the failure to comply with the referee's orders" in the same game, which Olympiacos won 1-0.

The Super Lig side has also been fined €5,250 after receiving six yellow cards and one red in the match.