Pakistan Super League semi-finals called off

Just hours before the first match in Lahore, the final four of the Pakistan Super League were told the competition is suspended.

The Pakistan Super League semi-finals have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was announced just hours before the first match was scheduled to take place in Lahore.

A short statement issued via the competition Twitter account confirmed the matches were "postponed, to be rescheduled", adding: "More details to follow in due course."

Multan Sultans were due to meet Peshawar Zalmi in the first semi-final, before the second match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

The final was scheduled for Friday.

Pakistan has 189 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one of those people has died.

