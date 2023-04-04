Olyroos to play prestigious tournament

Joining the Olyroos will be eleven other U-23 national teams including Bolivia, Costa Rica, France, Ivory Coast, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Togo and Venezuela.

As a minimum, teams will play four matches, where they have been drawn into three groups, with the top team and the best placed runner-up progressing to the semi-finals, and the other teams contesting a further ranking game.

Australia will take on Mexico, Qatar and Togo in Group B.

This will be the first time since its inception in 1967 that the Olyroos have competed at the tournament, which coach Tony Vidmar says will be ideal preparation for the squad heading into an important seven months.

“To be able to play a minimum of four matches against quality international opposition will be invaluable as we prepare for September’s AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, where the Asian Cup will double as Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers,” he said.

“Nothing beats playing competitive matches, and to be drawn against teams from three different confederations in Mexico, Qatar and Togo will provide a strong test for our players as we build towards the qualifiers.

“Australia’s place at this tournament is only possible through Football Australia’s commitment and support of the U-23s program, and I would like to extend my thanks to those involved for making our participation happen."