Olympiacos terminates James Rodriguez contract

The former Monaco, Real Madrid and Everton midfielder moved to Greece at the beginning of the season, but departs having not played for the club since mid-February due to injury.
A statement from Olympiacos read:" James will always be part of our club and a member of the 'red and white' family. We want to thank him for his service and we wish him every success in the future."
In his own message on social media, James said: "I would like to thank everyone for all the time that we have spent together.
"Although we are going our separate ways, I feel that I will always be a member and welcomed in the family of the great port Piraeus. I wish all the best to Olympiacos and every success in the future."
A breakout star from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, James is now on the hunt for a new club having struggled to find stability in recent years.
James has not spent more than a single season at any of his last three clubs – Olympiacos, Al-Rayyan and Everton – while a two-year loan stint with Bayern Munich from 2017-2019 saw the Bundesliga giants decline to make a permanent move.
He remains a regular at international level with Colombia, however, scoring in a 2-2 draw with South Korea last month and boasting 90 caps for his country.