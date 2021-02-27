Notts County's Sam puts in a Puskas contender

Tylor Golden scored an own goal when he deflected a Patrick Roberts shot past Sam Slocombe in the County goal as the home side started poorly.

Sam got the hosts level with his first strike soon after the break as they started to look brighter.

But nobody could have expected what he would do next to put Notts County – which plays its league football in England's fifth tier – ahead on the way to victory.

Adam Chicksen swung a cross in from the left wing, and Sam produced an instinctive back-heel volley from around the penalty spot that beat the keeper all ends up.

Jimmy Knowles ran the length of the pitch to score Notts County's third in an empty net after Oxford sent its goalkeeper up for a late corner, sealing the spot in the last four of the competition.