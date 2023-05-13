Notts County back in EFL after shootout drama

Mair, on loan from Norwich City and sent on in the final minute of extra-time for the spot-kick contest, denied Darren Oldaker and Jeff King with full-length saves as County won 4-3 on penalties after the game had been drawn 2-2 after 120 minutes.

Macaulay Langstaff, Ruben Rodrigues, Jodi Jones and Cedwyn Scott were successful from the spot for County, the latter achieving redemption having missed from 12 yards in the promotion showdown with Wrexham last month.

Andrew Dallas’s early penalty seemed set to signal more end-of-season misery for County before John Bostock equalised with just two minutes left on the clock.

Paul Cook’s Chesterfield quickly regained the lead in extra-time with Armando Dobra’s superb curling effort worthy of winning any cup final, but Rodrigues’s equaliser 12 minutes from time sent the game to penalties.

It was promotion delight at last for County which was relegated from the EFL in 2019 and has contested the National League play-offs in every campaign since.

Luke Williams’ side had finished 23 points clear of Chesterfield at the end of a regular season in which it had pushed champion Wrexham all the way.