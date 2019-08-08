LaLiga
Non-League club snags wurst kit in football

English non-League club AFC Bedale unveiled a new sausage-themed kit and it is arguably among the wurst to ever be worn on a football pitch.

It's not the first time Bedale has attracted attention for quirky kits, as their 2018-2019 effort had outfield players essentially dressed as hot dogs.

Clearly, it felt it was on to a wiener.

Sausages and mashed potatoes are emblazoned across the front of the new shirt, while peas cover the shoulders and arms in a truly bizarre ensemble.

While its latest offering looks as though Bedale is taking the pea, it confirmed the strip will be worn as an alternate to its home jersey.

Although it has caused a stir for its ludicrousness, £5 from every sale will go to charity.

