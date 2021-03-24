Nicky Butt leaves Man Utd academy role

Butt has spent the past nine years working in United's academy, in coaching and player development.

A former team-mate of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Butt won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the Champions League and the Intercontinental Cup during his 12-year stint as a first-team player at Old Trafford.

He left for Newcastle United in 2004 but returned to the Red Devils as part of the coaching staff in 2012, spending time as the United Under-23s interim manager in 2016-2017.

During his time in charge of player development, current United stars Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson and Axel Tuanzebe have all progressed through the ranks.

"Having come through the academy myself to play almost 400 games for United, it has been an absolute privilege to come back and work with a new generation of talent making that same journey," Butt told the club's official website.

"I'm proud of the role everyone on the staff plays in giving our young footballers the best possible chance of fulfilling their potential, and the results are clear to see in the increased number of homegrown players reaching the first team."

Solskjaer said: "Nicky will always be a legend of United as a six-time Premier League winner and, of course, an integral part of our treble-winning team.

"That pedigree has made him a great source of guidance and inspiration to our academy players since he returned to the club. We are all going to miss him but Nicky knows he will always be welcome back."