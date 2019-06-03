A Sao Paulo state official confirmed that a charge has been brought against the Paris Saint-Germain forward following an incident in the French capital on 15 May.

Neymar vehemently denies the accusation and posted an Instagram video, in which he claimed the allegations are an attempt to "extort" him.

The Brazil international revealed private messages he claims were exchanged between himself and the woman, which included intimate photos.

A statement released from Rio de Janeiro police read: "The Computer Crime Investigation Office (DRCI) will investigate Neymar's alleged video disclosure. The 110th DP (Teresopolis) has already taken steps to assist in this investigation."

The woman claims she became acquainted with Neymar after exchanging messages on Instagram and a friend of the player arranged for her to travel to France.

She met the player at the Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe hotel where she alleges he had non-consensual sex with her.

In the woman's testimony, she says she returned to Brazil on 17 May but was too emotionally shaken to report the incident until now.

In his video reply Neymar said: "What happened was totally the opposite of what was said. I am upset."