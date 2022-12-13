Neymar acquitted of fraud over Barcelona transfer

A Spanish court also exonerated Neymar's father and the two clubs, while ex-Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell were also found not guilty, as well as former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

The trial in October examined the Brazil international's move in 2013 after complaints by DIS, a Brazilian company that owned 40 per cent of Neymar when he was playing for Santos.

The case was brought by Spanish prosecutors, with DIS citing lost income after the real value of the transfer was understated by the other parties.

DIS was seeking a five-year jail term for Neymar as well as a fine of up to €149million, while the prosecutors hoped for a two-year prison sentence for Neymar.

But the now Paris Saint-Germain forward has been cleared. Following Brazil's exit from the World Cup, he could return for PSG when it resumes its Ligue 1 season against Strasbourg on 29 December (AEDT).