New deal possible for US coach Berhalter

Berhalter revealed in January he was the subject of an investigation pertaining to an incident in which he pushed and kicked Rosalind Berhalter, then his girlfriend, in a nightclub when they were both freshmen at the University of North Carolina.

It was subsequently revealed the incident was reported to U.S. Soccer by Giovanni Reyna's mother Danielle, who was angered by Berhalter's treatment of her son at last year's World Cup.

Reyna enjoyed limited playing time at the tournament, after which Berhalter suggested the Borussia Dortmund man was almost exiled from his squad due to poor behaviour in Qatar.

Berhalter's contract with U.S. Soccer expired at the end of December, though he said he was hopeful of returning to the post as a probe into the domestic altercation was announced.

While that investigation has concluded Berhalter did kick his wife, the legal firm that carried it out has advised U.S. Soccer there is no legal impediment to re-employing him.

A statement from U.S. Soccer read: "Upon learning of a serious allegation of past misconduct against then-U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter, U.S. Soccer immediately engaged a team at Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

"U.S. Soccer takes seriously both allegations of violence and allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards our officials and staff.

"U.S. Soccer's process for determining who will serve as sporting director is ongoing, and interviews are underway. The sporting director will lead the process of determining who will serve as head coach of the Men's National Team.

"Given the investigators' conclusion that there is no legal impediment to employing him, Gregg Berhalter remains a candidate to serve as head coach.

"The report also identifies a need to revisit U.S. Soccer's policies concerning appropriate parental conduct. We will be updating those policies as we continue to work to ensure safe environments for all participants in our game."