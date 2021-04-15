LaLiga
Muslim players break fast mid-game in Turkey

A match in Turkey's second division was halted temporarily so Muslim players observing Ramadan could break their fast.

10 minutes into Ankara Keciorengucu's match against Giresunspor on Wednesday (AEST), play was paused momentarily to allow Muslim players observing Ramadan to break fast on the touchline.

As part of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset, and when the opportunity to break fast came during the match, the offical granted players Keciorengucu players the opportunity to break fast.

The gesture was applauded by fans and footballers alike, including former Fenerbahce forward Moussa Sow. 

 

