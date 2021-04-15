Muslim players break fast mid-game in Turkey

10 minutes into Ankara Keciorengucu's match against Giresunspor on Wednesday (AEST), play was paused momentarily to allow Muslim players observing Ramadan to break fast on the touchline.

As part of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset, and when the opportunity to break fast came during the match, the offical granted players Keciorengucu players the opportunity to break fast.

🕌 GZT Giresunspor - Ankara Keçiörengücü maçında yaşanan sakatlık ile ezan saati denk gelince, oyuncular maç sırasında oruçlarını açtı. #beINSPORTS pic.twitter.com/Fec6Q5ERKP — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) April 13, 2021

The gesture was applauded by fans and footballers alike, including former Fenerbahce forward Moussa Sow.