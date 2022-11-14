Mudryk keeping close eye on 'dynamic' Arsenal

WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mudryk's sparkling form this season has seen him register 16 goal involvements in as many appearances and attract interest from some of Europe's elite clubs, with the 21-year-old closely linked to Arsenal.
The Ukraine international says he has kept up to date with the Gunners' impressive form, which sees them holding a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League heading into the World Cup break.
"I check on them on 'MyScore' and know when they’re playing I can check on them," Mudryk said. "I also watch them too.
"They are a very dynamic side, in general not just in controlling possession but also in scoring goals."
However, Mudryk would want assurances over his playing time from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, saying: "I would first want to know from the head coach that even if I wasn’t a guaranteed starter, that I’d receive a chance.
"Essentially I need to hear directly from the manager what he envisages my role in his side to be.
"From a purely hypothetical perspective if there was the option of being a bench player for Real Madrid or a starter for Arsenal, I’d probably choose Arsenal.
"But it’s a tough question and involves a lot of factors in my answer. The team’s style of play will play a role. It’s very important to me."
Mudryk was reportedly close to a move away from Shakhtar in the last transfer window, but ended up staying with the 13-time Ukrainian Premier League champions.
While he was disappointed a move never materialised, Mudryk acknowledged that the delay in a move away may actually end up benefitting him, saying: "I spoke with two or three head coaches either directly or via a translator. They were Nice, Bayer Leverkusen and Brentford.
"When it didn’t work out I was a bit upset but as we can see now God’s plan is better than my dreams."