Mourinho gets inked to mark European clean sweep

The Portuguese has celebrated 20 seasons of success in UEFA club competitions by being inked, and he has revealed the designs are closely linked to the clubs where he enjoyed that success.

Mourinho is the only boss to have won the full set of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, while he was also a UEFA Cup winner with Porto.

He won the Champions League with Porto in 2004 and with Inter in 2010, adding the Europa League in 2017 while boss of Manchester United, and landing the inaugural Conference League with Roma last season.

Mourinho, the self-styled 'Special One', also won the UEFA Cup, the forerunner of the Europa League, in the 2002-03 season during his tenure at Porto.

The 59-year-old, who demanded "respect, respect, respect" for his three Premier League titles after United's painful defeat to Tottenham in August 2018, no longer needs to point to the record books to show off his European feats.

"This is my tattoo. The joy of the Roman people led me to do it," Mourinho wrote on Sunday, posting the designs on Instagram. "Then I thought about something special, something that would honour all the clubs where I won European competitions.

"At the same time, I wanted a unique tattoo, one that, so far, I am the only one who can have it."

Mourinho hinted earlier in the week that he had been to see a tattooist, revealing a patch on his upper right arm that has been hiding the design.

Each trophy is pictured, with the Europa League and Conference League flanking the coveted Champions League silverware, and the colours of each of the clubs where he achieved the success are included on the cups.