Morocco sacks Halilhodzic months before World Cup

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) confirmed the dismissal of the Bosnian on Thursday, ending months of speculation over his future.

It is the third time Halilhodzic has been fired after securing qualification for a World Cup before the tournament gets under way, having been dismissed by the Ivory Coast before South Africa 2010 and Japan prior to Russia 2018.

The 69-year-old, who played for Yugoslavia at Spain 1982, did take charge of Algeria at the World Cup in Brazil eight years ago, but will now miss yet another major tournament.

A feud with Hakim Ziyech saw the Chelsea winger omitted from the Africa Cup of Nations this year, after Halilhodzic claimed he had feigned an injury to miss friendly internationals.

Walid Regragui in expected to be named as Halilhodzic's successor ahead of their Group F encounters with 2018 finalists Croatia, Belgium and Canada.