Moore hails attempts to stop racist abuse

The Owls manager was racially abused after his side lost its Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final first leg 4-0 at Peterborough week, with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri also the subject of vile messages.

Wednesday has banned the individual responsible for Moore’s abuse while also involving the police and are carrying out the same process with Chansiri’s abuser.

Moore, who has thanked the club and fans for their support, says the work to stop these types of incidents is ongoing.

“It would seem too easy, the perpetrators can create these anonymous accounts,” Moore said. “We are trying to work hard to shut these things down. People in the social spotlight at clubs are trying to work hard to shut these down.

“It is too easy but we are doing good work. There is still a lot of work to be done because it is a problem that has raised its head again.

“We want to talk about the social-media platforms as a positive and not a negative. We are trying to promote those positive messages for the next generation.

“I thank the club for standing with me. It is something for me that I didn’t see, but it was spotted, the club have worked closely with the governing bodies and they have acted really sharp on it. We have done our bit as best we can to try and combat this.

“I didn’t read it because it is looking back and you are spending energy on something that doesn’t really need energy on it.

“I am fine, what I am going to say is thank you to all the supportive messages that have come in.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed by the support, thank you so much to friends, to fans not just at Sheffield Wednesday, all over really.”

The abuse came after Wednesday’s promotion hopes were left in tatters following the first-leg spanking and they face the unenviable task of trying to overcome their 4-0 deficit at Hillsborough on Thursday night.

The Owls racked up 96 points during the regular campaign, which would have been enough to win promotion in any of last 30 years, but Moore’s position will come under scrutiny if they do not pull off mission impossible.

Whatever happens, Moore wants to stay at the club.

“Absolutely 100 per cent, without a doubt. It’s a wonderful, beautiful club, it has a wonderful passionate fanbase and and when you see the fanbase you understand the magnitude of this football club,” he said.

“The club is to be embraced in the history, the nostalgia and what it stands for in the pyramid of football.

“To be a manager of this football club is an absolute honour and that is why I have always gone about my business working tirelessly. Over the two seasons there have been significant changes, but I have got a real love and affection for this football club because of the tremendous fanbase.”