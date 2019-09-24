Messi voted for Ronaldo as FIFA best

Messi claimed the prize, rebranded in 2016, for the first time on Monday, beating Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Ronaldo.

But the votes made for interesting reading, with Ronaldo and Portugal coach Fernando Santos snubbing Messi.

Ronaldo voted for Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Kylian Mbappe, with Santos handing his to the former two and his star international captain.

Messi, though, put Ronaldo second in his voting, in between Liverpool star Sadio Mane and De Jong.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni decided on Messi, Mbappe and Mane in that order.

As for Van Dijk, he put Messi first ahead of his team-mates Mohamed Salah and Mane, who helped Liverpool win the Champions League last season.

Who voted for who?

Lionel Messi: Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong.

Virgil van Dijk: Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Kylian Mbappe.

Fernando Santos: Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt.

Lionel Scaloni: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Sadio Mane.