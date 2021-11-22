Messi, Ronaldo and Salah headline FIFA's best shortlist

Chelsea midfielders Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are also on the shortlist.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema complete the 11-man list.

There are seven nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Coach prize, including City boss Pep Guardiola and Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who led his side to Euro 2020 glory.

🏆 Nominees: #TheBest FIFA Men's Player



Karim Benzema

Kevin De Bruyne

Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland

Jorginho

N’Golo Kanté

Robert Lewandowski

Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi

Neymar

Mohamed Salah



🗳 VOTE NOW 👉 https://t.co/RustQcOw6D pic.twitter.com/0MsRp4Dw6T — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 22, 2021

Hansi Flick is nominated after significant success with Bayern before taking the Germany job, along with Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone and new Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte.

Lionel Scaloni, who guided Argentina to a Copa America triumph, completes the list.

🏆 Nominees: #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach



Antonio Conte

Hansi Flick

Pep Guardiola

Roberto Mancini

Lionel Sebastián Scaloni

Diego Simeone

Thomas Tuchel



🗳 VOTE NOW 👉 https://t.co/NIFcGvC132 pic.twitter.com/qWii8WrhC3 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 22, 2021

Liverpool's Alisson, PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy, Bayern's Manuel Neuer and Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City are up for the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award.

🏆 Nominees: #TheBest FIFA Men's Goalkeeper



Alisson Becker

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Édouard Mendy

Manuel Neuer

Kasper Schmeichel



🧤 VOTE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Lx1l8HEkaT pic.twitter.com/g9PkeZ4xlW — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 22, 2021

The shortlist for the Best FIFA Women's Player includes four Barcelona players, among them Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso.

Pernille Harder leads a four-woman Chelsea contingent, while City duo Ellen White and Lucy Bronze are nominated, as is Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema.

Barcelona's Lluis Cortes, Sweden's Peter Gerhardsson, Chelsea's Emma Hayes, Canada's Beverly Priestmann and England boss Sarina Wiegman are up for the Best FIFA Women's Coach prize.

The candidates for each category were selected by respective panels of experts for men's and women's football. A public vote will run until 9am AEDT on 11 December, after which three finalists in each category will be announced ahead of the ceremony on January 17.

Lewandowski won the Men's Player prize in 2020, ahead of Ronaldo and Messi, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp took the Men's Coach award.

Bronze was named the Best FIFA Women's Player and Wiegman the Best FIFA Women's Coach.