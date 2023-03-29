Messi reaches 100-goal milestone for Argentina

The Paris Saint-Germain forward's seven goals in Argentina's triumphant World Cup 2022 campaign took him two short of the milestone figure.

His free-kick against Panama on Thursday – which was also his 800th career goal at club and international level – was followed by a classy right-foot finish after jinking past two defenders inside the box to reach his century against Curacao.

Messi already holds the record for both the most goals of any Argentina player (200) and the most caps (173).

The 35-year-old's first senior international goal came against Croatia in a 3-2 friendly defeat in March 2006.

The eight goals he has scored against Bolivia make the South American nation his favourite opponent, followed by Ecuador and Uruguay (six against both).

Qatar, meanwhile, is the only side Messi has played against more than once without scoring (two games).

Outside of friendlies, 28 of Messi's goals have come in World Cup qualifiers and 13 each at both the Copa America and World Cup.

As well as leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also lifted the Copa America in 2021.

Messi surprised many by declaring his intention to continue playing for La Albiceleste after December's triumph, but he has already ruled out playing at the 2026 World Cup.