Mbappe and FFF agree to image rights truce

Le Graet indicated that Mbappe has agreed for now to accept the existing collective agreement that governs rights for the France team as a whole.

Image rights are an increasingly lucrative market, and Mbappe is well aware of his own value after recently committing to a three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, snubbing Real Madrid. He is thought to have agreed to some of the most lucrative terms ever offered to a footballer.

With Les Bleus, though, there is a collective agreement that means each player receives the same amount in image rights income.

It was reported that lawyers for Le Graet and Mbappe met at the end of May to discuss that position, with the player's representatives saying an agreement was struck that will see a review of the terms that were drawn up in 2010. That now appears set to come after this year's FIFA World Cup.

Le Graet spoke about the matter after the federation's general assembly, telling a news conference: "I saw Mbappe by himself, then Mbappe at Clairefontaine [the national team headquarters], Mbappe in a group, then all the players."

According to RMC Sports, Le Graet added: "The conclusion remains: no change until the World Cup, perfect equality between all players. Frankly, there is no major problem to deal with.

"On the contrary. It was done in a very friendly manner with him, first, then the old soldiers of the federation, the players."

Mbappe had said in May that the matter would be handled "with intelligence and respect", as he sought greater control over where his image is used.

The 23-year-old striker has scored 27 goals in 57 internationals for reigning world champion France, becoming the leader of his generation of players.

He was a FIFA World Cup winner with Les Bleus as a teenager in 2018 and, with Karim Benzema, will carry the main goal threat for France at the Qatar 2022 finals in November and December.