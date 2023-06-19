Matildas provisional World Cup squad announced

Australia will commence its campaign against Republic of Ireland on 20 July at Stadium Australia before meeting Nigeria on 27 July at Brisbane Stadium and Canada on 31 July at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Matildas’ coach Tony Gustavsson said the Provisional Squad reflects significant commitment and hard work from players and staff over the past two and half years.

“From the first day of our first training session in 2021, we said it would take 23 in 23 for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and everyone would have a role to play in that journey,” he said.

“What we have seen is that it has actually taken more than 23 players to bring us to this moment and for that reason I am thrilled to work with the players named in this Provisional Squad during the final phase of our preparation.

“I have been impressed by their full commitment at every step, and now we have the chance to fine tune and solidify our gameplan ahead of a phenomenally exciting couple of weeks.”

“I would like to also take this opportunity to thank the Federation, my dedicated national team staff and the clubs for the support given to provide the players the platform to be as best prepared for the tournament of a lifetime,” Gustavsson concluded.

Members of the CommBank Matildas Provisional Squad and staff will assemble on the Gold Coast, Queensland, to complete the final preparations for the tournament in a closed high-performance environment.

Australia will then move to Melbourne where they will host world number five France in their final pre-World Cup tune up at Marvel Stadium on Friday, 14 July 2023 with the match set to kick off at 7.30pm AEST.

Matildas squad:

Mackenzie ARNOLD (West Ham); Ellie CARPENTER (Lyon); Steph CATLEY (Arsenal); Alex CHIDIAC (Racing Louisville FC); Kyra COONEY-CROSS (Hammarby IF); Larissa CRUMMER (SK Brann); Caitlin FOORD (Arsenal); Mary FOWLER (Manchester City); Emily GIELNIK (Unattached); Katrina GORRY (Vittsjo GIK); Charlotte GRANT (Vittsjo GIK); Clare HUNT (WSW); Alanna KENNEDY (Manchester City); Sam KERR (Chelsea); Chloe LOGARZO (Western United); Aivi LUIK (BK Hacken); Teagan MICAH (Rosengard); Courtney NEVIN (Leicester City on loan from Hammarby); Clare POLKINGHORNE (Vittsjo GIK); Hayley RASO (Unattached); Amy SAYER (Stanford University); Remy SIEMSEN (Leicester City); Kyah SIMON (Unattached); Emily VAN EGMOND (San Diego Wave FC); Cortnee VINE (Sydney FC); Clare WHEELER (Everton); Jada WHYMAN (Sydney FC); Lydia WILLIAMS (Brighton & Hove Albion); Tameka YALLOP (SK Brann).