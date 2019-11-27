The Australian women's football team topped the list in a survey conducted by True North Research, measuring the emotional connection fans have with their respective teams.

4310 Australians were surveyed in a number of categories including: pride, trust, enjoyment, respect and bond and the Matildas have come out on top, despite its early exit at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

True North research director Georgie Maynard stressed that performance at major tournaments doesn't always dictate where a team sits on these rankings.

“The Matildas’ heartbreaking early exit at the World Cup hasn’t made Australians any less committed to backing them,” Maynard said.

“We all shared their disappointment, but we also buy into their resolve to come back stronger. Australians’ support for the Matildas is resilient, and as fans, we want them to turn it around.”

In another boost for Australian football, the Socceroos came in third, beating the likes of the Wallabies, the Australian men's T20 side and the test cricket team.

