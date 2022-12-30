Overmars suffers 'mild stroke' as Ajax sends supportive message

The health scare was revealed by the Belgian top-flight club, with former Arsenal, Ajax and Barcelona winger Overmars under orders to "take it easy".

Antwerp posted on its social media accounts: "Marc Overmars, director of football affairs at RAFC, became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke. Marc is doing well in the meantime, but will have to take it easy for a while.

"Marc and his family are focusing on his recovery and do not wish to comment further. RAFC wishes Marc a speedy recovery!"

Antwerp hired Overmars in March, a little more than a month after he left Ajax due to inappropriate behaviour.

Overmars sent messages and photographs to several women who worked at the Dutch club – which he admitted was "unacceptable".

Ajax replied to Antwerp's announcement of Overmars' hospitalisation by posting: "Wishing you strength and strength with your recovery, Marc."

Overmars, 49, scored 17 goals in 86 games for the Netherlands in an international career from February 1993 through to the 2004 European Championship.