Manchester United thumps Liverpool in friendly

United has not beaten Liverpool in the Premier League since 2018 and suffered 5-0 and 4-0 defeats to its arch rival last season.

But Ten Hag's side claimed a comfortable win over Jurgen Klopp's men in Bangkok, though it came in a game that saw both sides make a raft of changes throughout.

🚨 A new-look side for the second 4️⃣5️⃣, as Erik makes 🔟 changes and @D_DeGea takes the captain's armband 💪#MUFC || #MUTOUR22 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2022

⚪ Here’s how we line-up for our first pre-season outing of 2022 ⚪#LFCPreSeason — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2022

Still, it was an encouraging start for Ten Hag, who saw Jadon Sancho open the scoring for his team in the 12th minute when he fired into the bottom corner after Liverpool failed to clear a Bruno Fernandes cross.

Liverpool's inability to clear its lines haunted it again when Fred lofted an effort over Alisson from the edge of the area on the half-hour mark.

Anthony Martial made it 3-0 three minutes later after dispossessing Rhys Williams and, though the fourth did not come until the 76th minute, it arrived in style.

It was Facundo Pellistri who rounded things off for United after a one-two with Amad Diallo after a quick counter that had been started by Eric Bailly.