Manchester pair eases Portugal to victory

The Manchester United midfielder netted twice late on after Silva had given the 2016 European champion a half-time lead.

Also on Saturday, Georgia beat Cyprus 2-1 in Larnaca thanks to a late goal from Zuriko Davitashvili to keep its unbeaten start to qualifying intact.

Slovakia beat Iceland 2-1 in Reykjavik with former AC Milan and Watford midfielder Juraj Kucka on target, a result which meant Slovakia moved two points behind Portugal in second, with Luxembourg a place behind after it was a 2-0 winner against Lichtenstein.

Belgium drew 1-1 with Austria in Brussels to leave it in second place behind the visitor in Group F, Romelu Lukaku equalising in the second half after Austria had taken the lead when Michael Gregoritsch’s far-post volley deflected in off Red Devils midfielder Orel Mangala.

Azerbaijan and Estonia drew 1-1 to leave the sides occupying the bottom two spots in the group.

In Group E, Czech Republic pulled clear of second-place Poland to establish its place at the top of the standings, Vaclav Cerny scoring twice in a 3-0 win against Faroe Islands.

Albania beat Moldova 2-0 in Tirana to move level on points with Poland, which did not play.

Lithuania and Bulgaria finished 1-1 in Group G, whilst Montenegro against Hungary ended goalless.