Manchester City tops FIFA spending list

Manchester City top FIFA's list of the biggest spenders on internationals transfers in the past decade.

Premier League champion City has spent big on the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias during that period, so it is no surprise they top the list.

The list of TOP15 clubs in terms of transfer fee spending is dominated exclusively by European clubs from 5 member associations. FIFA study shows $48.5bn spent in international transfer fees over the last decade - and singles out agents for earning $3.5bn for their cuts of deals

Chelsea and Barcelona are second and third respectively on the list - which does not state how much each club spent in total.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid make up the top five, while 12 of the top 30 clubs, who alone have spent €19.3billion in the time period, are from England.

Neymar's move from Barcelona to PSG was for a world record fee of €222m, while Madrid brought in Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a deal that could reportedly climb to €175m (£150m).

Barcelona have the next two largest transfers, with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele joining from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Argentina forward Angel Di Maria also holds two slots in the top 10 of the highest individual transfers, his deal to join Manchester United from Madrid in 10th with his subsequent move to PSG a place higher.

Players of 204 different nationalities have been transferred since 2010-11, Brazil way out in front with 15,128 moves.

Agents have played a hugely increasing role in international transfers, with their involvement growing 69.1 per cent from 2011 to 2020.

From €131.1m worth of commissions in 2011 to €640.5m in 2019, a total of €3.5bn was paid for agents' commissions in international transfers over the course of the decade.