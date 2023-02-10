Lyon to face Chelsea in Women's Champions League

The 2021-2022 runner-up Barcelona will take on Roma in the last eight, while Paris Saint-Germain plays Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich comes up against Arsenal.

The first legs are scheduled for 22 and 23 March (AEDT), with the return fixtures a week later.

The semi-final draw was also made on Friday, with the winner of PSG and Wolfsburg set to face the winner of Bayern and Arsenal, while the winner of Lyon and Chelsea will go up against the winner of Barca and Roma.

Eindhoven will host the final on 4 June (AEDT).