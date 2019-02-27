Lukaku double sees United past Palace

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was without a host of first-team regulars due to injuries, but Lukaku stepped up having been given a rare opportunity to lead the line, his double playing a part in downing a spirited Palace side.

United just about shaded an even first half and went into the break ahead thanks to a fine Luke Shaw-inspired Lukaku goal in the 33rd minute.

Lukaku got his second of the day just after the break and, although Joel Ward pulled one back in the 66th minute, Ashley Young struck late on to end the host's hopes and keep United just a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, which thrashed Bournemouth 5-1.