Luis Suarez completes return to first club Nacional

Luis Suarez has officially re-joined his first club Nacional in his native Uruguay.

The 35 year-old, who was a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of last season, announced that an agreement was in place to return to Nacional.

La ilusión de todos, el amor por los colores y la alegría de volver a verte con la camiseta más linda del mundo 💙🤍❤️



¡Felices de tenerte en casa! @LuisSuarez9 #ElClubGigante pic.twitter.com/KpH9qK1nVl — Nacional (@Nacional) July 27, 2022

That transfer officially went through on Thiursday (AEST), though the length of the contract was not disclosed by the South American club.

"I am proud to wear this shirt again," Suarez posted on Twitter. "Thank you for all your support. See you soon!"

Ahora sí,OFICIALMENTE! #SUAREZENNACIONAL! ❤️🤍💙

Un orgullo volver a vestir mi camiseta en @Nacional ! Gracias a todos por el apoyo! NOS VEMOS PRONTO. 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/DRvuf44W8G — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 27, 2022

Suarez made his professional debut for Nacional as an 18 year-old in 2005 before moving to Groningen the next season.

He then enjoyed spells with Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico, for whom he scored 32 goals in 67 league games over two seasons, winning LaLiga in the first of those.

Uruguay's record scorer, who is expected to play in this year's World Cup, will hope to help Nacional reclaim the Primera Division title after arch-rivals Penarol lifted it last year.