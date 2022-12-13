Lucas Leiva undergoing tests on heart issue

WATCH the Copa Libertadores LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lucas made 247 Premier League appearances during a 10-year spell with Liverpool, scoring just one goal in the competition, before joining Serie A giants Lazio in 2017.
The former Brazil international then re-joined Gremio – the club where he began his career – after leaving Italy at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign.
On Tuesday, Lucas tweeted a statement from the Gremio's medical department, announcing he would sit out the team's pre-season preparations while undergoing assessment.
The statement read: "The Gremio medical department communicates that the athlete Lucas Leiva presented, in pre-season routine exams, a picture of having an altered cardiac rhythm.
"Consequently, he is removed from physical activities until the conclusion of complementary exams and treatment of the condition."
Gremio – which has won the joint-most Copa Libertadores titles of any Brazilian club (three) – won promotion from Brazil's second tier in 2022 after finishing second.