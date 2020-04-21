Lokomotiv Moscow's Samokhvalov dies aged 22

The Russian giants confirmed the tragic news on Monday after Samokhvalov suffered suspected heart failure.

Samokhvalov – who had been playing for Lokomotiv's reserve team Kazanka in the third division – was training solo amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are truly sad to announce the death of Kazanka defender Innokenty Samokhvalov," Lokomotiv said in a statement.

"The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified.

"Samokhvalov is a pupil of Lokomotiv. Kesha came to our Academy in the third grade, won the youth championship of Russia, this season he played for Kazanka. Samokhvalov left a wife and a son.

"Kesha was a kind, helpful person and a good friend. We are truly shocked by what happened and express our sincere condolences to his family and friends."