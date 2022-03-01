Lokomotiv Moscow boss Gisdol resigns in protest

The 52 year-old German was only appointed by Lokomotiv in October and had taken charge of just 12 matches.

However, as a result of events unfolding in Ukraine, the Russian club announced on its official website that Gisdol has left his position.

Marvin Compper has been named interim manager ahead of Friday's (AEDT) Russian Cup clash with Yenisey Krasnoyarsk.

Explaining his reasons for stepping aside, Gisdol told German outlet Bild that he is "absolutely convinced" he made the right decision given the ongoing events.

"Football coaching is the best job in the world. But I can't pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe," he said. "That is not in line with my values, which is why I have resigned from my position as coach of Lokomotiv Moscow with immediate effect.

"I can't stand on the training ground in Moscow and demand professionalism when a few kilometres away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire people.

"That is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of it."

Gisdol had previously spent his whole playing and coaching career in Germany, most recently taking charge of Cologne for two years prior to his sacking last April.

The announcement from Gisdol comes a day after FIFA and UEFA confirmed Russian teams have been suspended from international and club competitions until further notice.

Lokomotiv had already been eliminated from the Europa League after finishing bottom of its group in December.