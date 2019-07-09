AFCON 2019
Lindelof agent hints at Barcelona interest

Victor Lindelof's agent has confirmed the rumoured Barcelona target is attracting interest from one of Europe's top clubs.

LaLiga champion Barca is believed to be in the market for a new centre-back after missing out on Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, who appears set to join Juventus.

Manchester United defender Lindelof has reportedly emerged as an option to rival starters Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet amid reports the club are prepared to part with Samuel Umtiti.

United is said to be among Umtiti's suitors but it remains to be seen whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be willing to lose Sweden international Lindelof.

"Lindelof is on the radar of a great European club, but leaving United depends on the English club," Hasan Cetinkaya, the 24-year-old's agent, told Mundo Deportivo.

Lindelof signed a four-year contract when he joined United from Benfica in July 2017, with an option for an additional 12 months.

The Premier League club have been heavily linked with Leicester City's Harry Maguire as manager Solskjaer looks to remodel a defence that leaked 54 league goals last term.

