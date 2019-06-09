Leyton Orient manager Edinburgh dies at 49

Edinburgh was taken to hospital last Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest and the Englishman passed away on Sunday (AEST).

It is with profound and utmost sadness that Leyton Orient announces its manager Justin Edinburgh has passed away.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) June 8, 2019

We’re touched by all the love and kindness.



Rest in peace, Justin. We love you with all our hearts. Forever. ❤️#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/Mkb1mnvoTc — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) June 8, 2019

An FA Cup winner with Tottenham Hotspur as a player, Edinburgh had guided Orient back into the English Football League in 2018/2019, having taken over in November 2017.

"We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy," Orient chairman Nigel Travis said. "All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments.

"The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever."

Edinburgh, who also managed Northampton Town, Gillingham and Newport County prior to joining the Os, was part of Tottenham's FA Cup-winning team in 1991.

The former Southend United and Portsmouth full-back also won the 1998/1999 League Cup with Spurs, where he made more than 200 appearances between 1990 and 2000.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of Justin Edinburgh," a Tottenham hotspur statement read.

"Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to his family and friends at this terribly difficult time as well as everyone who worked alongside Justin at Leyton Orient."

League Managers Association (LMA) chairman Howard Wilkinson added: "Justin will be remembered by all in the game as a true professional. A hard-working man who became successful as a player at the highest level of the game and turned his love of football into a life-long career as a coach and as a manager.



"At a time when he should be celebrating the success of his team and preparing for the rewards of league football next season, he has been lost to the game and to his community too soon.



"Our thoughts are with his wife Kerri, his children Charlie and Cydnie and all of Justin’s family and friends at this very sad time."