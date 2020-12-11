Lewandowski in the running for FIFA Best award

The award winners will be revealed on 18 December (AEDT), with England's Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder of Chelsea and the tall France defender Wendie Renard in the running for the women's award.

Voting is equally weighted between online fan votes, some 200 journalists, national team coaches and captains.

After taking Leeds United back to the English top flight for the first time in 16 years Marcelo Bielsa goes up against two Germans in Hansi Flick of Bayern Munich and Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool for the coaching award.

Jean-Luc Vasseur took Lyon to the women's UEFA Champions League title and leads the chase for best coach in the women's game, with Chelsea's Emma Hayes and Netherlands national coach Sarina Wiegman also in the running.

Lewandowski's stunning form this year should see him crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020, according to Bayern coach Flick.

The prolific Poland forward played an integral role in Bayern's treble-winning 2019-2020 season, which saw it crowned champion of Europe, and is firing on all cylinders again in the new campaign.

The award takes into account accomplishments between 20 July, 2019 and 7 October of this year. During that time, Lewandowski has scored 60 goals, with 39 of those coming in the Bundesliga.

"All of us in the club are hoping he will be elected as the best player this year, because he deserves it," Flick said.

"All of us can only wait and see how the vote turns out, but in this season he absolutely deserved it and we all are keeping our fingers crossed."

Lewandowski scored 15 goals and assisted five more as Bayern won all of its 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League games and lifted the trophy.

His output far outstripped perennial contenders Ronaldo (four goals, no assists) and Messi (three goals, three assists).