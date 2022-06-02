LaLiga
Kuyt lands first head coach role at ADO Den Haag

Former Liverpool and Netherlands forward Dirk Kuyt has taken his first job as a head coach with ADO Den Haag in the Eerste Divisie.

Kuyt, who played in a Champions League final with the Reds and a World Cup final with the Oranje, retired as a professional footballer with Feyenoord in 2017.

The 41-year-old has since worked at amateur side Quick Boys, as an assistant, and Feyenoord, in their youth system, but is taking his first steps in a senior role.

A one-year contract for Kuyt was confirmed by ADO on Friday (AEST), and he said: "ADO Den Haag is a fantastic club, and I am very excited to be here today and to start this new challenge as head coach.

"I am grateful for the warm welcome and the trust that the club have expressed in me.

"The objective and ambition of the club appeal to me enormously, and we will therefore, together with all the people at the club, ensure that we realise that ambition."

