Kruse heads back to Werder Bremen

Kruse joined Wolfsburg from Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of the 2015-2016 season, but scored just nine goals in 43 appearances in a difficult debut campaign.

The 28-year-old striker has now returned to the club where he made his Bundesliga debut in 2007 and hopes to help steer them back towards the upper reaches of the table.

Max #Kruse has returned to #Werder and will wear the number 10! More on the transfer: https://t.co/tEEoPd43Qp pic.twitter.com/CJCjqdgcya — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 2, 2016

"Football is the centre of my life and in Bremen I see conditions to get started again," Kruse said.

"I look forward to being with the team and I am convinced that we can build something again.

"I want to try to help the club regain its former strength.

"I am happy that the transfer worked out and I will give everything again for my new club and my new team."

Coach Viktor Skrypnyk said: "Max is flexible in the attack and provides more options for our game.

"We are delighted he has re-signed for Werder."