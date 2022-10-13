Kroos wants full apology from UEFA for UCL final chaos

European football's governing body has already said sorry for what it acknowledged as "frightening and distressing events" that preceded the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Madrid midfielder Kroos wants there to be acknowledgement of mistakes made in the hours leading up to the May 28 match in Paris.

Kick-off was twice delayed due to what UEFA initially described as "security reasons" outside the Stade de France due to crowd congestion.

Liverpool fans complained of heavy-handed policing outside the stadium, with video footage showing tear gas being used on supporters, with Kroos saying his wife, Jessica, and their children were among those held at the entrance.

UEFA blamed ticketless fans trying to force entry and supporters using fake tickets, but it later announced an investigation seeking "to establish a full picture and timeline of what occurred during the day".

Kroos has answered 90 questions for a special edition of a newspaper designed to raise funds for the Toni Kroos Foundation.

Among them, Kicker's Jorg Jakob asked Kroos: "Should UEFA apologise to the fans for what happened in the Paris final?"

Five-time Champions League winner Kroos said, quoted in AS: "I don't know if the investigations have already been closed, but I do think it's time for them to apologise.

"My wife spent two hours at the gates of the stadium with the children. Her feeling is that there was no aggressiveness on the part of the fans of the two clubs.

"What's more: they were very considerate, because there were many children in the crowd.

"Shortly before taking the field, I received a message on my mobile that reassured me: everyone had entered the stadium without any problems. The question only deserves a yes."

Madrid went on to lift the trophy by defeating Liverpool 1-0 after the match started 36 minutes late.

The independent review panel investigating the final chaos is due to publish its full findings by November 2022, UEFA has said.