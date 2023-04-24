Koeman urges Xavi Simons to stay at PSV

Simons swapped PSG for PSV last August after being restricted to just 11 first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 giant, whom he joined from Barcelona two years earlier.

The 20-year-old has started all 30 Eredivisie games for second-placed PSV this season, but he recently hinted he would be open to a return to PSG in the future.

Barca has also been tipped to move for its former youth player, yet Koeman believes the young attacking midfielder is better off staying in the Netherlands for the time being.

"I think it would be very good for him to stay one more year at PSV," Koeman said.

Opening up on talks he held with Simons earlier this week, Koeman said: "I can't reveal what we talked about, but these next steps are extremely important.

"I consider Xavi to be someone who weighs up his choices very carefully."

Simons is the joint-top scorer in the Dutch top flight this season with 15 goals, level with Heerenveen forward Sydney van Hooijdonk, while also assisting a further eight goals.

The three-cap Netherlands international can play right across the frontline, and national team boss Koeman believes he can become even more of a creative force in the future.

"I see him on the left for us, and I think he can grow into the number 10 position," Koeman said. "He's very talented and already very important at PSV."