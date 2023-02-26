Kerr seals FA Cup win for Chelsea over Arsenal

The crisis in the men's team has not proven contagious with Hayes' women staying on course for a possible domestic treble by booking a quarter-final place.

Goals from Sophie Ingle in the 21st minute and Sam Kerr in the 56th minute, both measured finishes from inside the penalty area, meant the cup derby spoils went to the Blues at Kingsmeadow.

Matildas captain Kerr marked her 100th appearance for Chelsea with her 78th goal for the Londoner.

In the Women's Super League, Chelsea sits a point behind Manchester United but has a game in hand while Hayes' side will face Arsenal again next week in the WSL Cup final.

Back on duty after the international break, Hayes was delighted her travel-weary players found enough to end the FA Cup hopes of the Gunners.

Hayes told BBC Two: "That's the mentality of champions. It's not pretty, it was sluggish, a lot of technical errors, but tactically they carried out everything I asked of them.

"There's two good teams. Both are going to create chances, and we were clinical."

Asked what pleased her the most about Chelsea's impressive display, Hayes said: "It's always mentality: when your legs are heavy, your brain's tired, the commitment to stay in the game and take your chances in the right moment.

"Look at the players out there.

"Across the team I thought it was a resilient performance and comfortable, even though we didn't have much of the ball in the second half. That was intentional."